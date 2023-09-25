Mob Vandalizes Houses, Threatens Families Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

Situation at the Assam-Meghalaya border once again turned tense on Monday after two families were reportedly attacked and their houses were vandalized by a group of people.
According to information received, an agitated mob allegedly vandalized two houses on the Assam side and threatened the family members. The houses belong to Bijit Mazumdar and Nurul Islam, reports said.
A woman named Hangma Mazumdar was also allegedly attacked by the mob.
Reports stated that over hundred people attacked the victim families, the reason for which is unknown so far.
Later, the Assam and Meghalaya police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.
One of the members of the victim's families said, “We were given warnings that people from the Meghalaya side would come and vandalize the houses of Bijit Mazumdar and Nurul Islam. They have also given us death threats. Today, a large group of people came and destroyed our houses.”