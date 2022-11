Mobile Theatre Awards ceremony was announced in Assam’s Nalbari on Saturday.

Award for the best theatre category was received by Rajmukut Theatre.

Rajdeep’s 'Birikha Birina' was awarded with the best play category.

Eminent Assamese theatre artiste Tapan Das was awarded the best actor for his role in Bordoisila Theatre.

Mridul Bhuyan from Itihas Theatre also joined Tapan Das for the best actor category.

Moreover, Prajna Dutta was awarded with the best actress award in the ceremony.