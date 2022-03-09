Model Rajkanya Baruah Granted Bail In Hit & Run Case

Model Rajkanya Baruah, the prime accused in the Dispur hit & run case that injured nine PWD workers, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday.

Baruah has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail since the last five months. She was arrested in October last year.

She was booked under Sections 279, 294, 388 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On October 2 late evening, the 29-year-old event planner and model was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon.

She was arrested by city police but got bail within a day and for which Assam Police drew criticism on social media.

The model was also summoned by the police but she didn't appear before the Investigating Officer, citing her health condition. However, Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities submitted their report to the police and stated that she had no health complications.

She was later re-arrested on October 6, 2021.

