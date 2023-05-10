MoodOfAssam2023 | “Can A United Opposition Defeat BJP in Assam?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The fourth question of the mega opinion poll was “Can a united opposition defeat BJP in Assam?”

This was a simple Yes and No question with the respondents falling in three different categories, that is, Assam, Upper North Assam and Central Lower Assam.

Accordingly, we received several responses and a graphical representation of those is as follows: