MoodOfAssam2023 |“Can Ministers and MLAs in Assam Work Independently?”

The sixth question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “Can ministers and MLAs in Assam work independently?”

The option of the question was either Yes or No.

Across Assam, 37.6 percent people feel that ministers and MLAs can work independently whereas 62.35 percent disagreed to it.

In Upper-North Assam, 32.91 percent opted for a ‘Yes’ and 67.08 percent opted for ‘No’.

In Central Lower Assam, 32.44 percent agreed and 67.55 percent disagreed.

Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question: