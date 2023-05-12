MoodOfAssam2023 | “Do You Read Newspapers?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turned two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The second question of the third and final day of the mega opinion poll was for the participants. It was “Do you read newspapers?”

This was also a simple ‘Yes or No’ question. Of the total respondents, most participants answered that they were in fact ardent newspaper readers.

According to the results of the poll, around 62.45 per cent of the participants said “Yes” that they regularly read the newspaper and followed the news, while another 37.55 per cent of the respondents said “No”, that is, they do not follow the news regularly and do not have time to read the newspaper.

Here is a graphical representation of the above statistics: