MoodOfAssam2023 | “How Do You Feel About Assam’s Bihu Dance Creating A World Record?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turned two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

Here we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.

The last question of the third and final day of the mega opinion poll was for the participants. It was “How do you feel about recent achievement of Assam’s Bihu dance to enter Guinness World Records?”

There were only two options for respondents, that is, “Good job and proud” and “Waste of money”. Unsurprisingly, most of the participants felt that it was an amazing feat that Assam’s Bihu dance was recognized on the world stage. However, there were some who felt that it was a waste of money.

According to the results of the poll, 63.6 per cent of the respondents felt that it was a “Good job”, while another 36.4 per cent said that it was entirely a “waste of money”.

Here is a graphical representation of the above statistics: