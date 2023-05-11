MoodOfAssam2023 | “How Has Sarbananda Sonowal Performed As A Union Minister?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The second question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “How has Sarbananda Sonowal performed as a Union Minister?”

The options for this question were Very Good, Good, Average, Weak and Bad. While 30.33 per cent of the people felt that Sarbananda Sonowal was doing “very good” as a Union Minister, 47.35 per cent of the participants felt that he was doing “good”.

Moreover, 14.45 per cent of the voters selected the “average” option and 6.42 per cent felt his performance as a Union Minister was “weak”. In addition, another 1.46 per cent of the participants felt that Sarbananda Sonowal’s work as a Union Minister has been “bad”.

Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question: