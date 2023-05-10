MoodOfAssam2023 | “How Is The Performance Of The Chief Minister?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The seventh question of the mega opinion poll was “How is the performance of the Chief Minister?”

The options for this question were Better than expected, Good, Not Good, Bad and Very Bad. The respondents for this question were divided into three categories, that is, Assam, Age 18-50 and Age 51+.

Accordingly, we received several responses and a graphical representation of those is as follows: