MoodOfAssam2023 | “If Elections Were Held Today, Who Will You Vote for?”

In the last question for today’s segment, respondents were asked “If elections were held today, who will you vote for?”

The options were – NDA (National Democratic Alliance), UPA (United Progressive Alliance), AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front), and Undecided.

The reactions were mostly towards the ‘Undecided’ side, bagging 48.39 per cent votes, while, the NDA secured 32.43 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UPA and AIUDF secured 17.12 per cent and 2.11 percent respectively.

Full graphical representation below -