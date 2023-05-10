MoodOfAssam2023 | “If Elections Were Held Today, Who Will You Vote for?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
In the last question for today’s segment, respondents were asked “If elections were held today, who will you vote for?”
The options were – NDA (National Democratic Alliance), UPA (United Progressive Alliance), AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front), and Undecided.
The reactions were mostly towards the ‘Undecided’ side, bagging 48.39 per cent votes, while, the NDA secured 32.43 per cent votes.
Meanwhile, the Opposition UPA and AIUDF secured 17.12 per cent and 2.11 percent respectively.
Full graphical representation below -
Over the next three days, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50 - 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 percent were male and 16 percent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6 %
BTR – 7.6 %
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
Stay tuned for the next question.