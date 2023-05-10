MoodOfAssam2023 |"In Which Sector Has The Govt Done Well?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
The third question of opinion poll was “In which sector has the government done well?”
The various sectors were Infrastructure, Health, Education, Industry, Encounter and Child Marriage.
Here are the graphical representations for the polls:
Several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50 - 36.1%
51-60 - 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 percent were male and 16 percent were female.
In addition, region wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6%
BTR – 7.6%
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
Over the next three days, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Stay tuned for the next question.