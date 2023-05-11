MoodOfAssam2023 | “Is Sarbananda Sonowal Getting Sidelined?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The first question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “Is Sarbananda Sonowal getting sidelined?”

This was a simple Yes and No question with 57.52 per cent of the voters saying ‘yes’ it is true that Sarbananda Sonowal has been sidelined. On the other hand, 42.48 per cent of the voters believe that it is not true and the former Assam Chief Minister is still very much relevant here.

Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question: