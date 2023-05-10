MoodOfAssam2023 | “Is There Hope For Regionalism In Assam?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
For the fifth question - “Does Regionalism has any future in Assam?”
The response was quite neck to neck as 57.07 percent people feel that there is still hope for regionalism in Assam politics, while 42.56 percent of people feel the opposite.
Graphical representation below -
Several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50 - 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 percent were male and 16 percent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6 %
BTR – 7.6 %
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
