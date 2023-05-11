MoodOfAssam2023 |“Is ULFA Relevant in Assam?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
The fifth question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “Is ULFA Relevant in Assam?” The option of the question was either Yes or No.
Across Assam, 35.2 percent of people feel that ULFA is relevant in the state, whereas 64.6 percent disagreed with it.
In Upper-North Assam, 44 percent opted for a ‘Yes’ and 55.99 percent opted for ‘No’.
In Central Lower Assam, 29.53 percent agreed and 70.46 percent disagreed.
Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question:
Several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50 - 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 per cent were male and 16 per cent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6 %
BTR – 7.6 %
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
