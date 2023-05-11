MoodOfAssam2023 |“Is ULFA Relevant in Assam?”

The fifth question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “Is ULFA Relevant in Assam?” The option of the question was either Yes or No.

Across Assam, 35.2 percent of people feel that ULFA is relevant in the state, whereas 64.6 percent disagreed with it.

In Upper-North Assam, 44 percent opted for a ‘Yes’ and 55.99 percent opted for ‘No’.

In Central Lower Assam, 29.53 percent agreed and 70.46 percent disagreed.

Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question: