MoodOfAssam2023 | “Should Samujjal Bhattacharjya Continue In AASU?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turned two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The first question of the third and final day of the mega opinion poll was “Should Samujjal Bhattacharjya continue in AASU?”

This was a simple question with only two options, that is, Stay and Leave. Of the total respondents, maximum participants felt that the Chief Advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya should continue in his position.

According to the results of the poll, around 57.22 per cent of the participants felt that he should “stay”, while another 42.88 per cent of the respondents felt that he should “leave” and the time has come for fresh leadership in the students’ union.

Here is a graphical representation of the above statistics: