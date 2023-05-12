MoodOfAssam2023 | “Thoughts On Price Rise?"

For the sixth question, respondents were asked about their thoughts on "Price Rise".

The options provided for this question were - Excessive, Moderate, and No Rise.

The majority of the respondents (83. 91 per cent) feel that the price rise in the state has been excessive, while 13.04 per cent of voters feel that the price rise of essential commodities has been moderate in the state.

Meanwhile, a mere 2.95 per cent voters felt that there has been no price rise in the state.

Check the graphical representation below -