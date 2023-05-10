MoodOfAssam2023 | “What Do You Like About This Government?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
Over the next three days, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50 - 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 percent were male and 16 percent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6%
BTR – 7.6%
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
The first question that was asked to the responders is “What do you like about this government?”
The options were – Quick action, Welfare Measures, Progressive, and Anti-drugs and Child Marriage.
While a whopping 53.17 percent people feel that the government’s proactive stance against drugs and child marriage has been affective in curbing the same, 19.39 percent of voters feel that Welfare measures taken up by the state government are quite perceptible and commendable.
Full breakdown below –
Quick Action – 12.99 %
Welfare measures – 19.39 %
Progressive – 14.45 %
Anti drugs and child marriage – 53.17 %
Stay tuned for the next question.