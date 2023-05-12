MoodOfAssam2023 | “What is The Source Of Your Daily News?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
The third question for today's segment is - “What is the source of your daily news?"
The options were - Social Media, Television, and Newspaper.
While 53.02 per cent of the responders chose Social Media as their main source for news, 34.44 per cent of them still prefer Television for news and information. Newspaper, on the other hand, claimed a 12.55 per cent vote share.
Check the graphical representation below -
It may be noted that several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50- 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 per cent were male and 16 per cent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6%
BTR – 7.6%
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
Here, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Stay tuned for the next question.