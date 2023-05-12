MoodOfAssam2023 | “What is The Source Of Your Daily News?"

The third question for today's segment is - “What is the source of your daily news?"

The options were - Social Media, Television, and Newspaper.

While 53.02 per cent of the responders chose Social Media as their main source for news, 34.44 per cent of them still prefer Television for news and information. Newspaper, on the other hand, claimed a 12.55 per cent vote share.

Check the graphical representation below -