MoodOfAssam2023 | "What Is Wrong With This Government?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The second question of the mega opinion poll was “What is wrong with this government?”

The options for the participants were the dictatorial attitude of the government, the government’s exhibitionism, and its event-centric nature.

Accordingly, we received several responses and those are as follows:

While 64.3 per cent of the respondents to this question believed it was the government’s dictatorial attitude that was wrong, 19. 6 per cent believed it was the government’s exhibitionism.

Moreover, another 16.1 per cent of the respondents believed that it was the event centric nature that was wrong with this government.

Here is the graphical representation for the responses we received on this question.