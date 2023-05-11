MoodOfAssam2023 |“Who Has Been the Best Chief Minister of Assam?”

The third question of the second day of the mega opinion poll is “Who has been the best Chief Minister of Assam?”

The options of the question were Tarun Gogoi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hiteswar Saikia and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

38.62 percent people voted for Tarun Gogoi, 22.2 percent voted for Sarbananda Sonowal, 29.6 percent choose Himanta Biswa Sarma, 7.01 percent choose Hiteswar Saikia and 2.56 percent opted for Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

Here is a graphical representation of the responses we received on this question: