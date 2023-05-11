MoodOfAssam2023 | “Who Has Been The Best Performing Minister In The Assam Cabinet?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.

The fourth question of the mega opinion poll was “Who has been the best performing minister in the Assam cabinet?”

The options for this question were Pijush Hazarika, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta, Ashok Singhal, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranoj Pegu, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Bora, Jogen Mohan, Parimal Suklabaidya, Atul Bora, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Nandita Garlosa, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Sanjoy Kishan, and None of the above.

The cabinet minister for water resources, information and public relations, social justice and empowerment and several other departments, Pijush Hazarika ranked on top with the most number of votes. Hazarika received 15.85 per cent of the total votes.

The second position was bagged by minister of finance and women and child development, Ajanta Neog who got 6.25 per cent of the votes. The state health minister Keshab Mahanta stood third with a total of 6.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Ashok Singhal received 4.75 per cent of the votes, Jayanta Mallabaruah received 3.99 per cent of the votes, Ranoj Pegu received 3.84 per cent of the votes, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass got 3.65 per cent of the votes and Bimal Bora received 2.65 per cent votes.

Moreover, Jogen Mohan was voted by 2.05 per cent of the people, Parimal Suklabaidya got 1.89 per cent of the votes, Atul Bora received 1.35 per cent of the votes, Chandra Mohan Patowary got 0.98 per cent votes, Nandita Garlosa won 0.83 per cent of the votes, Urkhao Gwra Brahma received 0.83 per cent of the votes and Sanjoy Kishan received the least of 0.58 per cent of the votes.

Here is a graphical representation of the above statistics: