MoodOfAssam2023|“What Do You Think About Pressure Groups of Assam?”

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turned two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
The seventh question of the third and final day of the mega opinion poll for the participants were “What do you think about pressure groups of Assam?”
The options for the question were whether pressure groups were a ‘burden’ or were they ‘required’.
While 36.48 percent voted for ‘burden’, 63.52 percent voted for ‘required’.
Here is a graphical representation of the above statistics:
It may be noted that several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50- 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 per cent were male and 16 per cent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6%
BTR – 7.6%
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
Here we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Stay tuned for the next question.