Assam: 3 Dead, 3 Injured In Morigaon Road Mishap

In a tragic incident on Sunday night, three lives were lost in a devastating road accident on the National Highway near Bangaldhara in Assam’s Morigaon district.
According to sources, the victims were traveling in a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 04BC 9751’ when it collided with a stationary truck parked on the side of the highway. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the complete wreckage of the vehicle.
Notably, the ill-fated vehicle was laden with goods and en route to Nagaon when the mishap occurred. One of the individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Morigaon Civil Hospital.
The victims have been identified as Yunis Chand, Mohammad, and Shehzad, all of whom hailed from Uttar Pradesh.
Furthermore, three additional individuals sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.