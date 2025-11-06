Assam: Land Dispute Turns Violent in Moirabari, Man Seriously Injured

A land dispute in Morigaon’s Moirabari turned violent on Wednesday evening, leaving a 28-year-old man seriously injured.

The victim, identified as Ashrul Islam of Gariabari village, was allegedly attacked by two individuals, Abu Daud and Akkas Ali, in what witnesses say was a premeditated assault linked to an ongoing land dispute.

Eyewitnesses reported that Islam was on his way to Moirabari when the confrontation occurred. The attackers reportedly used sticks and sharp weapons, inflicting severe injuries before fleeing the scene.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s brother recounted: “A land dispute case has been ongoing for a year. Abu Daud and Akkas Ali, who were standing near Moirabari School, confronted my brother. He was on his way to the nursing home with Rs 70,000 in cash to meet a relative when the two assailants attacked him under the cover of darkness and ran away with the money. My brother is currently undergoing treatment.”

The victim has been admitted to a local nursing home for medical care. His family has filed a formal complaint with the Moirabari Police Station, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for the two accused.