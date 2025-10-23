Assam Minister’s Convoy Comes to Halt in Mayong—Here’s What Triggered the Uproar

Tension gripped Mayong in Morigaon district on Thursday after a group of angry villagers blocked the convoy of Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in front of the Mayong Police Station. The dramatic confrontation unfolded while the minister was on his way to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to attend the inauguration of a new entry gate.

According to reports, residents of Raja Mayang village launched a protest early this morning after three cows were allegedly stolen from the area last night. Blaming the police for inaction and rising theft incidents, villagers gathered outside the police station demanding immediate intervention and the arrest of those involved in the cattle theft.

As the protest continued, Minister Patowary’s convoy reached the spot, leading to heightened tension. The agitated crowd blocked the road and prevented the convoy from moving forward. Despite police requests, protesters refused to disperse and raised slogans demanding justice.

Security officials and additional police forces rushed to the area to control the situation. Although the standoff lasted several minutes, no violence was reported.

Minister Patowary was reportedly travelling to Pobitora as the chief guest for an official event when the incident occurred.