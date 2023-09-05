Assam: Rhino Carcass Found at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

In a tragic incident, a carcass of a female rhino was recovered inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon on Tuesday morning.
According to a preliminary investigation by the forest department the rhino is suspected to have died due to drowning.
The carcass of the rhino was spotted near Haduk Hanging Bridge inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.
Meanwhile, the forest department officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass.
Notably, owing to rise in water level of the Brahmaputra River, 70 percent of the wildlife sanctuary was submerged in floodwater.