Assam Woman Allegedly Raped, Strangulated After Husband Leaves For Duty

In a shocker from Assam’s Morigaon district, a mother of a one-month old baby was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants at her residence on Monday night. The incident was reported from Pasatia area in the district, the residents of whom have demanded urgent action against the perpetrators.
The deceased woman has been identified as Nikita Devi (25). She was alone at her house with her one-month-old baby when unidentified miscreants allegedly barged into the house and raped her, sources informed, adding that she was later strangulated to death by the malefactors.
The woman’s husband was not at home when the heinous crime occurred as he works night shift as a security guard at a local cinema hall.
“I have been doing night shifts for the last one year and never encountered any issue. My wife did mention about a few individuals loitering in the area late night sometimes but I didn’t pay much heed to it. I came to know about the crime early morning today after I reached home, “the distraught husband said.
A team of Assam police reached the scene on Tuesday morning and recovered the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched.