Assam: BJP Workers Block MP Pradyut Bordoloi From Entering Nellie

Speaking on the incident, MP Bordoloi said, “I released a fund under Members of Parliament Local Area Development to built boundary wall of a crematorium in Nellie. For this, the committee of the crematorium invited me to inaugurate it. After I reached Nellie, I saw five-six youths standing on the road blocking our way to the place raising slogans for Pijush Hazarika. However, with the help of locals, I reached the crematorium and inaugurated the boundary wall.”