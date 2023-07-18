Assam: BJP Workers Block MP Pradyut Bordoloi From Entering Nellie

Upon his arrived at Nellie under Jagiroad Assembly Constituency in Assam to inaugurate the boundary wall of a crematorium, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi was barred from entering the place allegedly by a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday.
They alleged that the MP didn’t visit the place since last election. They said, “The MP last visited our place before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and now again he has come to visit our place ahead of the upcoming elections. So, we had to block him from entering Nellie.”
Speaking on the incident, MP Bordoloi said, “I released a fund under Members of Parliament Local Area Development to built boundary wall of a crematorium in Nellie. For this, the committee of the crematorium invited me to inaugurate it. After I reached Nellie, I saw five-six youths standing on the road blocking our way to the place raising slogans for Pijush Hazarika. However, with the help of locals, I reached the crematorium and inaugurated the boundary wall.”