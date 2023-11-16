College Girl Stabbed During E-Rickshaw Ride In Assam's Morigaon

A college girl was injured after being stabbed by two unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Morigaon on Thursday morning. The incident was reported from Dalbari area.
Sources revealed the incident occurred when the young girl was traveling on her way to college in an e-rickshaw. About halfway through the journey, two unknown individuals unexpectedly stopped the e-rickshaw and attacked the girl with a sharp object, presumably a knife.
The victim girl has been identified as Fariya Rahman, a first year higher secondary student at Gyandeep Senior Secondary College. According to sources, Fariya sustained stab injuries to her neck and shoulder – fortunately non-fatal.
The duo fled the spot after committing the crime, sources further informed.
Additionally, there are claims that the e-rickshaw driver intentionally chose an unfamiliar path, possibly to assist the assailants. however, there is no concrete evidence of the same.
The girl was later admitted to a hospital in Morigaon and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, local police have reached the hospital and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.