In Morigaon, Farmers Suffer Crop Losses Due To Rain; Appeal Govt For Help

As storms lash parts of Assam, farmers in Morigaon district, who took a loan of nearly Rs 3 lakh from a bank for the cultivation of watermelon, suffered huge losses owing to the hailstorms and rains.

Hence, the farmers have now appealed the state government to intervene in the matter and help their families.

Pranab Sarkar, a 35-year-old farmer said that he had taken a loan for watermelon cultivation and is now unable to repay the bank because of the massive loss of his crops due to rains and storms.

"I had taken loan of Rs 2-3 lakh from bank to cultivate watermelon in my 25 bighas of land. But recent hailstorm, rain destroyed my watermelon cultivation. I am now facing massive problems. I don't know how I will repay my bank loan. There are 14 persons in our family and the main income source of our family is cultivation," he said.

Sarkar further informed that the Mayong area is a flood-affected area and every year, they face a lot of problem due to the same.

"I appeal to the government to help us," he said.

Many other farmers of the district are also facing similar problems due to floods and recent hailstorms, and rain.

Krishna Biswas, another farmer of 1 no Murkata village of Mayong area said that hailstorms and rain have destroyed his green chilli farming.

"For my cultivation, I had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from the bank. But the recent rain, and hailstorm destroyed my chilli farming. We have now no other option. I have no idea, how I will repay my loan amount," Krishna Biswas said.