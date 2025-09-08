Morigaon Civil Hospital Under Scrutiny After 21 Emergency C-Sections in 10 Hours

A recent spate of emergency surgical cases at Morigaon Civil Hospital in Assam has raised alarm among hospital administrators and local health experts.

According to a formal show cause notice by the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, on September 5, 2025, from 3:40 PM till 1:50 AM on September 6, Dr. Kantheswar Bordoloi, Senior Medical & Health Officer at the hospital, is said to have conducted 21 lower segment caesarean sections (LSCS) in one operating theatre in a mere 10 hours.

Subsequently, the additional district commissioner (Health), Morigaon, Nitisha Bora served a formal notice calling for a proper explanation from Dr. Bordoloi. The notice, issued by Additional District Commissioner Nitesha Borah following an inspection of the maternity wing on September 6, is concerned with the workload, compliance with protocols, and documentation.

The additional district commissioner Bora, directed Dr. Bordoloi to provide detailed reports on:

Case Details: Complete round reports on all 21 LSCS operations.

Preparation Protocols: Procedures followed to prepare every patient for surgery.

Sterilization Measures: Verification of whether all sterilization protocols were strictly maintained, along with a comprehensive description of SOPs applied to surgical instruments.

Emergency Justification: Record of any high-risk or critically ill patients whose health situation required emergency C-sections.

Staff Roles: Description of all assisting staff and their respective duties during the procedures.

The warning also stressed that in the course of the inspection, preoperative and postoperative case records were not properly kept, which posed concerns regarding infection control and patient safety in general. Accurate documentation is deemed important in order to avoid maternal and infant morbidity and uphold compliance with medical procedures.

The main question now is if all protocols, particularly the standards of sterilization, were adhered to in these emergency procedures. If protocols were strictly kept to, the achievement would be phenomenal, signifying exemplary commitment under duress. Any deviations, however, would have crucial ramifications for patient safety and hospital accountability.

Dr. Bordoloi has been directed to present the detailed reports and rationales within three days to elucidate the circumstances of the 21 emergency LSCS procedures.

