Morigaon-Rowta Bridge to Become Reality: Nitin Gadkari Responds to MP Bordoloi

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed plans for a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River, responding to a request from Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

The Congress MP has been advocating for years to establish a bridge connecting Bhuragaon in Morigaon district with Rowta in Darrang district to enhance infrastructure and development in the region.

Earlier, in a letter to Gadkari, Bordoloi urged the swift approval and construction of the project, proposing that the initially planned two-lane bridge be upgraded to a four-lane structure with footpaths.

He emphasized that the bridge would not only boost Assam’s agricultural economy but also strengthen national security by improving connectivity to India’s northern frontiers with China and Bhutan.

Categorized as an "Aspirational Zone" in Northeast India, the region is expected to benefit significantly from the project.

Additionally, the new bridge is anticipated to ease congestion at the Kolia Bhomora Bridge, which currently connects Tezpur and Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and support defense infrastructure in the state.

