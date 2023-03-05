Assam: One Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Jumbo Attacks in Jagiroad

At least one person was killed and two forest guards sustained injuries in two separate wild jumbo attacks in Assam’s Morigaon district, as per reports emerged on Sunday.

In the first incident, a person, identified as Adeep Konwar, was trampled to death by a wild jumbo near his house yard in Jagiroad’s Dahali area on Saturday night.

It has come to fore that the jumbo came down from Sonaikushi forest area in search of food when he attacked Konwar.

Konwar lost his life in the attack and his body was found by Nellie Police.

In a separate incident, two forest guards, who were working at Khulahat forest area, sustained severe injuries after being attacked by wild jumbo.

The two injured forest guards have been identified as Ghan Das and Gopal Saikia.

Although they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, they were then referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment.

Last Friday, a tea worker was killed and at least four others sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by an irate elephant at a tea estate in Nagaon district.

The incident was reported from Hatigaon tea estate in Kaliabor.

Sources said that the tusker unleashed a reign of terror at the tea estate where the workers were resting after a long day’s work.

During the ordeal, one of the workers, identified as Laxman Minj, died, while four others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Prakash Ekka, Pratap Ekka, Dhiraj Tirki, and Shani Kerketa - all of whom were admitted to a hospital for medical attention.

Forest officials later reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

It was suspected that the wild elephant had strayed inside the tea estate in search of food, sources informed.