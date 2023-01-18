Pobitora Incident: Morigaon DC Directed File Report

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Morigaon district in Assam was on Wednesday directed to file a report in connection with the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary case where government officials created a ruckus and misbehaved with people there.

The DC of Morigaon, Devashish Sharma has been entrusted with the duty of filing a report in the matter. The chief secretary to the government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur gave the directions to the Morigaon DC.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the DC has already recorded the statements of the people who were named in the Pobitora incident. According to reports, he will file the report within today.

It may be noted that the Morigaon district administration had ordered an enquiry into the alleged flouting of rules inside Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary by senior Assam officers, said an official yesterday.

The official told that Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary was likely to visit the sanctuary to look into the matter.

Two IAS officers and an IPS officer, along with their families, had visited the sanctuary on Sunday. One of the officers allegedly sat on the bonnet of a safari jeep and smoked cigarettes, while others alighted from the vehicles, both actions prohibited inside the protected forest.