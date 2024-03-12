Woman Killed, 8 Injured As Autorickshaw Hits Parked Bus In Morigaon

A woman tragically lost her life while eight other passengers of an autorickshaw sustained injuries of varying extent in an early morning accident in Assam's Morigaon on Tuesday.
The woman was among nine passengers on the autorickshaw which was coming from Nagaon. She was killed on the spot and the eight others were hospitalised after the accident.
The autorickshaw left Dharamukh under Nagaon's Kampur Police Station early in the morning and headed towards Mayong in Morigaon. On the way, it collided into a stationary passenger night-service bus on national highway 37 near Namgaon.
All of the injured were immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, five among them, who sustained grievous wounds were transferred to Guwahati for improved treatment.
The identity of the woman who was killed on the spot was established as Rabiya Khatun. It is unclear as to what were the circumstances that led to the accident. More details are yet to emerge.