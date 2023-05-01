Most Wanted Drug Peddler Shot, Injured in Police Encounter in Nagaon

A most wanted drug dealer has been injured in a police firing at Bortal locality in Rupohihat under Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.
The drug dealer identified as Ramizul Islam suffered bullet injuries in his leg and was immediately rushed to Nagaon civil hospital.
As per sources, most wanted criminal Ramizul has been involved in drug trafficking for a long time in the district and has been arrested twice before. He was later released on bail and allegedly started drug peddling in the district.
The drug peddler was shot at while attempting to escape apprehension by the police last night, the source informed.
Nagaon police during an operation following a tip-off recovered as many as 75 drug-filled containers from his possession.
Bullet-ridden drugs mafia Ramizul Islam is a resident of Nangaldhua in Nagaon district.