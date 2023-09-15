MP Gaurav Gogoi Demands Assam CM’s Resignation, Welcomes Any Legal Action

Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, held a press conference on Friday addressing a matter of significant public concern regarding the allocation of government grants and land acquisition in Assam. MP Gaurav Gogoi has made a crucial call for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in light of recent developments.
The controversy revolves around the approval of Rs 10 crores in government grants under the PMKSY scheme to M/S Pride East Entertainment, a company owned by Riniki Bhuyan, the wife of the Chief Minister.
MP Gogoi has raised serious ethical questions about this allocation, asserting that It hardly matters as to how much money have been credited to the Chief Minister's family account wherein government subsidies should be directed toward local entrepreneurs and farmers genuinely in need of support.
Furthermore, MP Gogoi has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the rapid acquisition of a substantial agricultural land plot by a media house owned by Chief Minister's family and its subsequent conversion into industrial property within a short period of time at a lightning speed. He has expressed concerns about the speed and nature of these transactions, emphasizing the need for a thorough inquiry to maintain transparency and uphold ethical standards.
In the interest of accountability and transparency, MP Gaurav Gogoi has called upon Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to disclose the precise amount of money received by M/S Pride East Entertainment in the form of grants and subsidies from the Assam state government so far, if any.
He underscores the importance of applying uniform ethical standards to both central and state government grants saying if accepting money as grants from the Union Government is considered as not ethical, grants from the state govt to the accused company be treated the same way.
MP Gogoi has voiced the concerns of the people of Assam who are grappling with high inflation. He argues that the burden of excessive GST, costly gas cylinders, and toll taxes should not fall on the shoulders of the public to benefit a company owned by the Chief Minister's family. People are dying of burdened taxes Chief Minister is flying on helicopters on tax payers money.
Regarding the possibility of defamation proceedings, MP Gaurav Gogoi welcomes any legal action and assures that the accused company will be required to present all relevant documents, including land and bank records, in a court of law. He believes this will bring clarity to the situation.