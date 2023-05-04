MPLAD Fund Scam: Bail Plea of Two More ACS Officers Dismissed

Gauhati High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of two more ACS officers involved in Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam. The two ACS officers were the Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, identified as Sukanya Borah and Hemanta Kumar Dutta.
Earlier on Wednesday, the court dismissed the bail plea of ACS officer Sharmistha Borah who was also involved in the fund scam. She was Secretary to the Home and Political Department of the Assam Government.
Sharmistha Borah appeared in CM Special Vigilance in Assam today for questioning in the MPLAD fund scam case, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the court will hear the permanent bail on May 22 in connection with the case and has directed the police to submit case diary on the same.
On March 18, ACS officers were suspended in connection with fund scam in Assam.
According to sources, a fund was allocated from MP Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund for the construction of road in Assam’s Barpeta. However, the bill was released without completion of 75 per cent of the work.
The scam came to light when the CM’s Special Vigilance cell conducted an investigation where it was found that the four suspended officers signed the bill before completion of 75 percent of the road construction work.
The following are the four ACS officers who were suspended:
Home and Political Department, Assam, Secretary Sharmistha Borah
Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Sukanya Borah, Hemanta Kumar Dutta
Tinsukia Zila Parishad CEO Munindra Bordoloi