MPLAD Fund Scam: 14 Including Engineers Likely To Get Arrested

At least 14 people including engineers are on the verge of being charged with the alleged Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam.
Moreover, four top ACS officials have also come under the scanner of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) in connection to the alleged scam.
As per reports, the CM's SVC has sent summon notice to four Assam Civil Services (ACS) officials. The four ACS officials to whom the notices are being issued are Sharmistha Bora, Hemanta Dutta, Munin Bordoloi, Sukanya Bora.
The CM's SVC has issued another summon notice to Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan in connection to the case. Following this, the Rajya Sabha MP along with four ACS officials is being strictly instructed not to leave Guwahati city during the investigation process.
All of them are being asked to visit the CM's SVC office for an interrogation starting from Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, MP Ajit Bhuyan said, “I have raised certain questions regarding the issue, I have also challenged the chief minister of Assam, but I didn’t receive any reply, rather I was notified by the CM’s SVC to visit them for interrogation. They have registered a case against me. I am ready to cooperate in the investigation process. I have received the papers today.”
Meanwhile, the mobile phones of the four ACS officials were found to be switched off.