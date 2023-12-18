MPLAD Scam: ACS Sukanya Borah Let Go After Day-Long Interrogation

Tainted ACS official Sukanya Borah was on Monday let go by the investigating authorities after day-long interrogation in connection with the MPLAD fund scam.
ACS officer Sukanya Borah was suspended from the position of assistant district commissioner (ADC) of the Kamrup metropolitan district in March over alleged misappropriation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.
Speaking to reporters after her interrogation today, Sukanya Borah said, "The matter is still under investigation. I had inherited some wealth from my parents, regarding which the police is continuing its probe."
Meanwhile, she went on to dismiss further allegations against her saying that all of it was false. "I did not torture my mother, nor did I disown my brother," claimed the suspended ACS official.
It may be noted that the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell had on Tuesday, Devember 12, raided the residence of Sukanya Borah who was suspended in connection to the MPLAD scam in Assam.
Sukanya Borah, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro, was suspended in March this year for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.
In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
According to reports, money from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was assigned for building a road in Barpeta, Assam. However, the payment was made before 75 percent of the work was finished. The scandal was uncovered during an inquiry by the CM’s Special Vigilance cell, revealing that four suspended officers had approved the payment prior to the road construction reaching 75 per cent completion.
In September, Ranee Narah, a former Union minister of state from Assam, was called in by the investigating body regarding her involvement in a fraudulent scheme. It is claimed that she misappropriated funds intended for the installation of hand pumps in Jorhat.