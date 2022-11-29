Mukroh Firing: NEIPF Demands Findings of Judicial Inquiry be Made Public

The North East Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF) has condemned the firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya district on November 22.

The organization has appealed the Government of Assam to make public the findings of the judicial inquiry and the investigation report by any central investigation agency.

In a statement, the NEIPF said, “We do welcome the immediate steps taken by the government of Assam in instituting the judicial inquiry and also the intention to hand over the investigation to an independent central agencies but the fact remains that this man slaughter by the arm personel of Assam government against the innocent villagers is a recurring act which need to be condemn and stren action need to be taken so that innocent life are not becoming victim of border issues among the two states.”

“As NEIPF which stood for solidarity of all the indigenous people of the region we will not accept any divisive politics and victimization of our brethren from whatever tribes they might belong. Hence we put this petition before you that as government of the indigenous tribe of North East India to stand united for the security of life and livelihood of the indigenous people of the region,” the statement further read.

It may be mentioned that, at least six people, including an Assam forest guard, were killed in the firing incident along the inter-state border.

The names of the deceased are Thal Shadap, Nikhasi Dhar, Sik Talang, Tal Nartiang, Chirup Sumer and Assam forest guard Bidyasing Lekhte.