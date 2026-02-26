Multiple Road Accidents Across Assam Claim Lives And Leave Several Injured

Assam witnessed a series of tragic road accidents across multiple districts on Wednesday, leaving several people injured and claiming at least three lives. From drunk driving incidents to high-speed collisions, these accidents have once again highlighted the growing road safety concerns in the state.

Khumtai: Drunk Driver Causes Head-On Collision, Two Critically Injured

A horrific accident occurred late at night in Amguri, in the Brahmaputra region of Dergaon, when a Swift car (AS05X5826) collided head-on with a tractor. The driver of the Swift car, identified as Dipankar Das from Narikalguri, Dergaon, fled the scene immediately after the crash.

According to sources, Authorities confirmed that the Swift car driver was intoxicated at the time, with several alcohol bottles recovered from the vehicle. The tractor driver and a female passenger suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital

Lumding: Bike Accident Leaves Young Man Critical

In Lumding, a severe accident on National Highway 27, connecting Lumding to Lanka, left a young biker critically injured. Two men were riding a bike (AS 31 G 9867) from Lumding towards Lanka when they lost control at an S-turn, crashing into the highway divider.

Rahul Chauhan, one of the riders, sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to Lumding Civil Hospital. Due to the critical nature of his condition, doctors transferred him to Diphu Medical College for further treatment. The second rider received treatment at the local hospital.

Police have recovered the damaged bike from the accident site, and an inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Samaguri: Speeding Vehicle Collides with Truck, Two Dead

A fatal accident on National Highway 127 in the oil-rich village of Samaguri claimed the lives of two people and left one injured. A speeding four-wheeler, travelling from the Nagaon side, lost control, broke through a divider, and collided with an oncoming truck from the Kaliabar side.

The injured individual was immediately sent to a nearby hospital, while police at the scene began investigations. One of the deceased has been identified as Dipen Rajkhowa; authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the second victim.

Silchar: Woman Killed in High-Speed Bike Collision

In Silchar’s Dholchara area, under Barkhola police jurisdiction, a 50-year-old woman, Saya Rani Chand, was killed in a high-speed bike accident. While standing outside her home, she was struck by a speeding bike, causing fatal injuries.

Residents rushed to assist, but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The bike involved in the incident has been seized, and the rider has been arrested. The tragedy has prompted renewed calls from residents for stricter road safety measures in the region.

Assam Road Safety Concerns Rise

These four accidents, occurring in different districts within a single day, underline the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures across Assam. Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid reckless behaviour, particularly under the influence of alcohol. Residents have also called for increased patrolling, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and improved public awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies.