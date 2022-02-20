Mumbai Police Recover Minor Girl from Assam’s Nagaon District

The Mumbai Police on Sunday recovered a minor girl from Kothiatoli in Assam’s Nagaon district.

As per the Kothiatoli Police, the family members of the minor girl had lodged a missing report at the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai in December 2021.

On the basis of the FIR that was lodged, the Mumbai Police on the basis of specific inputs carried out search operations in the Kothiatoli area in collaboration with the Kothiatoli Police.

The girl was recovered from the house of a person identified as Abdul Rajek in Xogunbari area. The reason for which the girl had come to Nagaon from Mumbai is not known yet.

Reportedly, the girl identified as Sanjana Raj Choudhury is a resident of Bhusawal in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

The duo has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police.

The police have suspected that the girl was kidnapped and brought to Assam from Maharashtra. However the entire incident will be clear only after interrogations are over.