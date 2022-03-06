Municipal Polls begins in Assam

Voting begins across 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards in Assam at 8 am on Sunday.

2,532 candidates are in the fray for the polls this time. Out of the 2,532 candidates, 57 candidates have won uncontested.

Polling is being held in 2,054 polling stations. It will continue till 4 pm.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) sources, the total electors for the 80 municipal boards is 16,73,899 which include 8,32,348 male voters, 8,41,534 female voters and 17 voter belong to the third genders.

Around 20,000-25,000 government employees are on duty. Apart from this, 33 poll observers have also been deputed from February 14 till counting.

Meanwhile, M2 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) has been used for the first time in the municipal board elections in the state.

Counting of votes will take place on March 9.

Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure smooth polling in all polling stations across the state.

Notably, poll schedule for the Silchar Municipal Board has not been notified following a case filed in the Gauhati High Court.