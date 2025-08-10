My Father’s Leadership Was About Service, Not Wealth: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday delivered a fierce critique of the ruling BJP government in Assam, accusing it of orchestrating “vote theft” across India and highlighting alarming declines in education and governance in the state.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi remarked, “I had heard of cattle theft within Assam, but now vote theft has emerged within India. We must take strong measures to ensure no fake voters enter Assam.” He also alleged a troubling “convergence” between the Central Election Commission and the BJP, raising questions about the impartiality of the electoral process.

Reflecting on his late father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav drew a stark contrast in governance philosophies. “My father served as CM for 15 years and twice as a Union Minister. Yet, he was never listed among India’s crorepati Chief Ministers. That’s the difference. He focused on empowering youth through education and sports—hosting National Games, building the Sarusajai stadium, and launching schemes that enabled students to pursue ambitions as far as NASA.”

Gaurav highlighted initiatives from his father’s tenure, such as awarding free laptops and computers to students securing first division marks, describing it as “the mindset of that era.” In sharp contrast, he criticized the current government’s rural policies: “Today, government schools in villages are shutting down while wine shops are opening. If our government returns to power, we will revive educational institutions and shut down these wine shops to protect our communities.”

On the political front, Gogoi firmly endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. “Rahul Gandhi is the true leader we rally behind. This is a fight—and this time, we will fight and win.”

Touching on wider governance concerns, Gogoi lamented, “Not a single positive story comes out of Assam anymore. Poor people’s homes are bulldozed, while ministers accumulate unchecked wealth. Who are the real cow thieves? These are the stories now traveling beyond Assam.”

Commenting on electoral battles outside Assam, Gogoi added with irony, “In Jharkhand’s election campaign, Himanta Biswa Sarma is speaking nonsense and losing to Abul Tabul. Even the Home Minister is scared now and targeting me. My name is being debated in Parliament.”

Highlighting Assam’s education crisis, Gogoi said, “Since BJP came to power, the standard of higher education in Assam and the Northeast has sharply declined. Many universities are simmering with unrest.”

Questioning Chief Minister Sarma’s development claims, Gogoi challenged, “Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will make Assam one of the top five states. But what about education and healthcare today? Where does Assam really stand?”