My Wife is Ready to Face Punishment: Bhupen Bora on Acquiring Flat at Housing Colony

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, while reacting to Minister Pijush Hazarika’s statement on acquiring flat with fake details said that they should not compare a 475 square feet flat with 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land.

Department of Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday alleged that APCC president Bhupen Bora’s wife had acquired a flat at housing colony by submitting false information.

Countering Hazarika’s allegation, Bhupen Bora said that it was true that they acquired the flat but it was handed over twice by their family. “The person who lives in the flat is a nephew of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma named Robin Bordoloi,” Bora said.

When questioned how he is related as a nephew of the CM, Borah said, “Sarma always says that all the unemployed in the state are his nephew and the person living in the flat now is an unemployed person. Going by that line, he is a nephew of the CM.”

Borah further stated that if required, then they can punish his wife. “If needed my wife and I are ready to pay any fines which may be imposed on us for the flat but who will question the 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land?” he added.

He added that they are willing to return the flat but will the CM and his family return the ceiling surplus land?

He called on the CM’s family to return the land as soon as possible.

Notably, Pijush Hazarika in a press conference on Monday said that Bora’s wife Mousumi Borgohain had acquired a flat on Housing Colony in 2006 by submitting fake documents of unemployed, married and monthly income of Rs. 6,840. The flat was booked on March 7.

Hazarika said that the flat was booked in the name of Mousumi Borgohain from 2006 to 2021 but after one year of acquiring the flat, Mousumi Borgohain had joined as a demonstrator at Medical College.