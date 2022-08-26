Assam

Mystery Shrouds Woman's Death In Dhubri

The deceased woman, identified as Samuda Begum, was found dead at her in-law’s residence in the village.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Dhubri after a middle-aged woman was found dead at a house at Salkocha village near Chapar town.

The deceased woman, identified as Samuda Begum, was found dead at her in-law’s residence in the village.

Following the incident, a war of words erupted between the woman’s family and her husband’s family.

While Samuda’s family alleged that she was a victim of a planned murder, her husband’s family said that she died after drowning in a pond.

The victim’s family also claimed that Samuda was subjected to domestic violence in her in-law’s house.

Following the incident, Samuda’s family lodged a complaint against the husband.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read
Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Resigns from all Party Posts
Assam
Death
Woman

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com