Mystery Shrouds Woman's Death In Dhubri

Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Dhubri after a middle-aged woman was found dead at a house at Salkocha village near Chapar town.

The deceased woman, identified as Samuda Begum, was found dead at her in-law’s residence in the village.

Following the incident, a war of words erupted between the woman’s family and her husband’s family.

While Samuda’s family alleged that she was a victim of a planned murder, her husband’s family said that she died after drowning in a pond.

The victim’s family also claimed that Samuda was subjected to domestic violence in her in-law’s house.

Following the incident, Samuda’s family lodged a complaint against the husband.

Further investigation is on.