Naga Militants’ Forest Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Uriamghat

Public outrage continues to mount in Assam following a rampage by Naga militants in the Rengma forest belt along the Assam–Nagaland border. On Wednesday, hundreds of militants reportedly vandalized newly planted trees, destroying thousands of saplings planted by the Assam Forest Department. The incident occurred in the Sonaribil area of Uriamghat, leaving forest officials and local authorities stunned.

According to reports, over a hundred militants were involved, uprooting and cutting saplings in a deliberate act of destruction. The Assam government, along with Nagaland administration, reportedly remained passive, drawing sharp criticism from local communities and civil society groups.

The incident has triggered widespread protests across Uriamghat, with various organizations taking to the streets to condemn the attacks. On Saturday, the Dhansiri Mahakuma Students Union held a demonstration demanding immediate government action to prevent further destruction and to safeguard Assam’s land, forests, and the livelihoods of local residents.

Protesters accused the Assam government of failing to protect border areas from militant incursions and stressed the urgent need for stricter security and preventive measures. The demonstrations also targeted statements by Border Development Minister Atul Bora and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, with locals criticizing their perceived inaction in the face of repeated transgressions.

ALSO READ: