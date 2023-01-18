Nagaland, Assam CMs Meet In Delhi

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday arrived at the Assam House in Delhi to meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This comes after the dates for assembly elections in three northeastern states including Nagaland were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier today.

The Nagaland CM is said to have held talks over the seat sharing in Nagaland with elections impending in the state later this year.

CM Neiphiu Rio led the delegation that also included the deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton and the state BJP unit’s president Temjen Imna Along Longkumer.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma left for the central home ministry. He is scheduled to hold talks with Union home minister Amit Shah.

It may be noted that the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya earlier in the day. The polls are to be held in February-March this year with the results for all three states to be declared on March 2, 2023.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.”

The CEC informed that the terms of the poll-bound states Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15 and 22 respectively.

He said, “The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each.”