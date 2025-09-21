Nagaland Minister Hits Out at Remarks on Zubeen at Kaziranga Univ.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Sunday strongly condemned remarks made by a student from Nagaland at Kaziranga University, perceived as disrespectful towards the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 pm when a B.Tech Civil Engineering student expressed comments in frustration that triggered anger among Assamese students, leading to a heated confrontation at the university.

Speaking to the media, Minister Temjen emphasised that Zubeen Garg was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India. He said, “This is a very sensitive issue. Such statements, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, in anger or jest, are completely wrong and insensitive. Zubeen was loved by millions, and his legacy transcends the region,” he said.

Minister Temjen confirmed that all students from Nagaland at Kaziranga University are safe, and the student involved has been placed in a secure location in Jorhat. He also noted that more than 300–400 Naga students residing at the university were unharmed, and no further untoward incidents have occurred apart from the initial confrontation.

The minister urged students and the public to refrain from emotional outbursts on social media during this sensitive period of mourning, as Assam grieves the untimely demise of the singer, who was fondly called the “King of Humming.”

He detailed that the incident arose when the student, frustrated over transportation issues while returning to his hostel on Sunday morning, made certain remarks to his roommates. These comments were recorded by some students and circulated on social media, which escalated tensions and resentment among Assamese students and members of the public.

Minister Temjen added that he remained in constant touch with the Assam Chief Minister’s office, senior leaders, and officials from both states to ensure the safety of students. He expressed gratitude to Assam MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers, the district commissioners of Mokokchung and Jorhat, the DGP of Nagaland, and local police officials for their swift intervention.

He stated, “After hearing of the incident, the Nagaland Chief Minister’s office immediately coordinated with Assam’s leadership. I am thankful to both sides for their commitment to maintaining good relations between Assam and Nagaland.”

While condemning the student’s remarks, Minister Temjen also called for understanding, highlighting the deep emotional connection Assamese people have with Zubeen Garg. “We are truly sorry for what our student said. Zubeen’s contributions to music and culture are invaluable, and such insensitive statements must not be repeated,” he also added.

The matter is presently under control, but both students and members of the public have requested the Superintendent of Police in Jorhat to initiate strict legal action. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure no further incidents occur.

